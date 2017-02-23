 What happens when Alex sees her mum having sex with the cook? Find out ... | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

What happens when Alex sees her mum having sex with the cook? Find out ...

BOOK EXCERPT

What is that noise? I thought. It is coming from the basement. I am double sure I am hearing it. It is somewhat faint. I go closer to the basement. The noise becomes louder. I dare not go there! I remembered. Mom will literally kill me. She has always told me never to go there.


I stealthily return to my room. But I am not at rest. My mind keeps disturbing me. I look at my clock. It is 2:00 am in the morning. It’s a full house, everyone is at home. I, mom, dad, Angela, and my grandmother. My feet are extremely sore. I had to stand for at least two hours, caught in the web of the paparazzi and the New York media. Not only me, of course, I and my whole family. Even my granny was there! Smiling, and posing, and acting like a nut case. Ha-ha.

Oh, pardon my manners. I am Alexandria Belle Charlotte, ABC for short, ha-ha. I am the last born of the Charlotte’s family, a family drenched and murdered in cold fame. My father, Andrew Charlotte is a multi-billionaire, owning five five-star hotels, three intercontinental restaurant and of course, the CEO of Charlotte International Corporation, the company overseeing all his numerous businesses. He is even building a mall, Andrew Charlotte’s Mall.

If you ask me, I think that’s quite selfish of him. He should have just named it The Charlotte’s Mall, so that when he dies, it won’t be like a memorial, and we will be easily identified as owners too, and not the “daughter of the owner”.

Yeah, quite greedy of me. I know, I’m a bitch after all. Yeah, I said it.

Well, everyone should be fast asleep, so who is making that noise in the basement? A ghost? Well, I'm sick and tired of this house, some weird things happen which I do not understand, so I am not surprised if this mansion has quite an awful history.

Curiosity killed the cat, Alex. Go to bed. I thought.

But I found my legs going into my slippers, and I began to walk slowly to the basement. The sound is more intense. What the… A female voice moans deeply. I pause for a moment. Who on earth is that? I thought. Maybe she went there because she knows no one goes into the basement. Apparently where mom keeps her “valuables” as she calls it. As I get closer, I hear another voice faintly. A male voice, groaning softly. Oh shit! I thought.

Charity and Donald!

Charity is the maid, and Donald is the cook. They were obviously having sex. In the basement. I'm so gonna fire them! I thought. But they deserve to be fired, don't they? I still decide to go quietly. I reached the door. This time the noises were vivid. I opened the door slowly and quietly. I saw them…I froze.

Oh…no… I was so stiff that I could barely feel myself. They did not know that someone had opened the door. Their eyes were closed and they were seriously moaning and groaning, and “pounding” each other. I shut my eyes tightly, just in case it was a dream. I open them slowly, it was real.

Mom and Donald.

Yeah. Mom and the cook…in the basement. I have been there for at least two minutes, and they still didn’t know. I swallowed hard, slowly and quietly closing the door. The noise still went on. They clearly didn’t know that someone saw them. I saved the video. Yeah, I took a video of them with my phone. Why did I do that? I don’t know, but I just did.

