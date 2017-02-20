What a dad! Dad is caught on shock video mercilessly beating his 1 year old child

They definitely need to take that child away from the home. Looked like it was the mother who was filming the vicious beating. The man, who isn't worthy to be called a father, considering the child's age, picked up the little girl and beat her mercilessly with a belt. What could a child that young have done to deserved such beating? Watch the video here
7 comments:
Apc frustration
They should arrest him very fast
This can't be true
...merited happiness
Horrifying...hope the authorities look into this
Wicked father, Can he handle his mate like that?
Sigh
