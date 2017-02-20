 What a dad! Dad is caught on shock video mercilessly beating his 1 year old child | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 20 February 2017

What a dad! Dad is caught on shock video mercilessly beating his 1 year old child

They definitely need to take that child away from the home. Looked like it was the mother who was filming the vicious beating. The man, who isn't worthy to be called a father, considering the child's age, picked up the little girl and beat her mercilessly with a belt. What could a child that young have done to deserved such beating? Watch the video here
livingstone chibuike said...

Apc frustration

20 February 2017 at 16:40
Gideon Okorie said...

20 February 2017 at 16:49
dj banti said...

They should arrest him very fast

20 February 2017 at 16:54
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

This can't be true


...merited happiness

20 February 2017 at 17:02
Ifeoma Okoye said...

Horrifying...hope the authorities look into this

20 February 2017 at 17:11
Anonymous said...

Wicked father, Can he handle his mate like that?

20 February 2017 at 17:22
Anonymous said...

Sigh

20 February 2017 at 17:30

