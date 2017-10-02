“We are not under pressure to exchange vows, we have never sat down to plan out wedding despite having two children together. But before all this, we first want to advance our economic investments. We will settle down formally once we build our children apartments which will help them in the future, even if we won’t be around,” said Zari.However, Diamond is scheduled to visit Zari's parents for a formal introduction in March 2017.
Friday, 10 February 2017
"We will officially settle down once we build apartments for our children" Diamond Platnumz and Zari reveal
