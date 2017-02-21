 'We lost Eric Arubayi and lots of people started faking love on social media" - rapper, Yungsix calls out industry colleagues | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

'We lost Eric Arubayi and lots of people started faking love on social media" - rapper, Yungsix calls out industry colleagues

West African Idols 2007 runner-up, and gospel artist, Eric Arubayi, died on February 11th at Delta State University Teaching Hospital after battling an illness. Rapper, Yungsix isn't pleased with the 'fake love' his fellow colleagues began to show the singer after his death and spoke his mind in a short interview with HipTV. He said:


"We lost one of our colleagues and lot of people started faking love on social media like we all knew this guy. If you look at most people faking and showing fake love, they are not even following the guy. Most of them started following him after he died. Most people never posted his songs, most people where never there to support him as at the time he needed them but look at everybody now. Acting like they all wanted him to win. It was sad and i was hurt that they where taking advantage of something like that. Its not right. We are talking about life and death here. It's not right. I'm not just speaking for myself but for people who had it in their minds and hearts but never had the guts to say it because it was being fronted by celebrities."
