We are working to secure his release - Audu Maikori's partner explains

The arrest of Audu Maikori by operatives of DSS following comments he made about Southern Kaduna killings continues to generate more reactions from Nigerians.
Now, his partner of many years, Paul Okeugo has just issued a statement to say:
'We are working to secure his release and have reached out to friends who realize the importance of sustaining democratic ideals in a country as fractured as ours'. Read his full statement after the cut..
My name is Paul Okeugo and I have been Audu Maikori's friend & Partner for years and know him to be a very honorable and passionate man. Audu genuinely cares about Nigeria and everyone in it . He is not one to spread false information or advocate violence . Together we have strived to create a better future for all young people in Nigeria. Audu exemplifies the kind of qualities we sorely need in this society.
Today Audu has been picked up by law enforcement agents over his advocacy about the killings in #SouthernKaduna and he is presently being held in custody.
I would like to reach out to fans and friends of Audu and our company that we all should please exercise patience and remain calm.
We appreciate the massive love and support we have received and continue to count on that goodwill . There is no Chocolate City without all of you!
We are working to secure his release and have reached out to friends who realize the importance of sustaining democratic ideals in a country as fractured as ours.
