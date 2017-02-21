'We are setting a 'Homophobic Offenders Register' - Gay pastor, Jide Macaulay

According to him, any gay who has experienced a homophobic attack or is aware of a homophobic incident at home in Africa or abroad should report to House of Rainbow for documentation. Read his full post after the cut..
'If you are homophobic, 'great or small', we are setting a "Homophobic Offenders Register", which will include a possible travel ban to Europe or North America. If you have experienced homophobic attack or aware of a homophobic incidence at home in Africa or abroad, please report to @HouseOfRainbow for documentation.'
