 We are Hiring; SwahiliSocial Media Representative at Alpha Femme You | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Monday, 20 February 2017

We are Hiring; SwahiliSocial Media Representative at Alpha Femme You

Alpha Femme You is the head company of several leading brands that specialize in fashion, health and beauty. We are currently hiring a Social Media representative who speaks, understands and writes in Swahili at our firm:
Candidates must possess the following requirements:
• Writing — communicating effectively in writing Swahili appropriate for the needs of the audience.
• Written Expression — the ability to communicate information and ideas in writing so others will understand in Swahili.
• Originality — the ability to come up with clever ideas to boost the company’s social media platform.
• Written Comprehension — the ability to read and understand information and ideas presented in written Swahili.

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CVs and cover letters to alphafemmeyou@gmail.com  with the title of the position you are applying for as the subject of the mail. To find out more about Alpha Femme You, visit www.alphafemmeyou.com

This position is available to residents of Lagos only.
Posted by at 2/20/2017 02:27:00 pm

1 comment:

edDREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
Oky seen...
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

20 February 2017 at 14:41

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts