We are Hiring; SwahiliSocial Media Representative at Alpha Femme You

Candidates must possess the following requirements:
• Writing — communicating effectively in writing Swahili appropriate for the needs of the audience.
• Written Expression — the ability to communicate information and ideas in writing so others will understand in Swahili.
• Originality — the ability to come up with clever ideas to boost the company’s social media platform.
• Written Comprehension — the ability to read and understand information and ideas presented in written Swahili.
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CVs and cover letters to alphafemmeyou@gmail.com with the title of the position you are applying for as the subject of the mail. To find out more about Alpha Femme You, visit www.alphafemmeyou.com
This position is available to residents of Lagos only.
