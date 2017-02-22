Wayne Rooney ready to quit Man U for China & become highest earning player in the world wiith £1m p/wk salary

Jose Mourinho, Man U's manager, has left the striker out of the starting line up in a lot of matches the last couple of months, and admitted in a new interview that his captain could leave the club before the Chinese league transfer window closes next week Tuesday as Rooney ponders a £1m per week salary offer.
Asked if Rooney will still be at Man U at the end of next week Mourinho said:
“You have to ask him. I cannot guarantee that I’m here next week, how can I guarantee that a player is here next season? What I can guarantee is that if one day Wayne leaves the club it is not because I want him to leave the club. I would never push a legend of this club to another destiny.
“You have to ask him if he sees himself staying in the club for the rest of his career or sees himself moving. It is not a question for me because I am happy to have him. You have to ask him, not me. I was very open with you in the answer. I don’t want him to leave.”
Rooney has started just one game in the last 8 matches, has 18 months left on his current £250,000-a-week deal but will not be given a new deal by Man U.
