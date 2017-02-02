Watch this brazen thief steal a car from right under owner's nose
As far as car thefts go, this is the boldest yet. A thief was caught on camera as he stole a Mercedes-Benz S W220 while the owner was looking in the boot. CCTV footage captured in Kazakhstan shows the car owner attending to some business in the boot with the driver's side open and the key in the ignition.
The thief walked seeing his chance walked up to the car cool as ice, got in and drove away. The stunned owner desperately tried to sprint after him but the thief was able to get away and he quickly gave up.
He called the police and luckily for him, they were able to locate and return the car within 24hrs. The thief was also caught and faces up to two years in jail after he appears in court.
