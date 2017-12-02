"My friend Rev Olubunmi Oluwole gave his wife surprise of a lifetime on her 50th birthday.... Some things' money can't buy. For the past 2 years he's been working behind the scene to ensure his wife's parents attends her 50th birthday in America without her knowledge. The wife didn't even know the parents had passports not to talk of visas.... On that very glorious day we welcomed her parent to America for the first time during her party....Watch as this surprise unfolds, it was indeed an emotional experience. God bless you Rev Oluwole.Watch the video below:
Sunday, 12 February 2017
Watch the reaction of a US-based Nigerian woman after getting a huge birthday surprise from her husband
