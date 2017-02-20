Watch Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic's amazing combination goal that helped avoid FA Cup heartbreak (video)
Britain's biggest club, Manchester United on Sunday night, suffered a scare as they were scored minutes into the game, by Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup, but Jose Mourinho's led side are now through to the FA Cup quarterfinals after Zlatan Ibrahimovic combined well with Paul Pogba to score a miraculous goal 15 minutes from time to avoid an FA Cup upset. It was a beauty of a goal that came off a long, high ball from Paul Pogba. Zlatan collected it and finished with class.
Incase you missed the match, watch the highlights here.
2 comments:
Yes. Am Proud of my boys. United all the way
