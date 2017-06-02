Watch out for this 2017 blockbuster movie ''Pandora''
When loyalty becomes treason and those you trust turnout to be your worst nightmare, watchout for the full story in the movie title. Pandora,a 2017 blockbuster, Starring Nollywood very best , Awarding winning stars Alex osifo, Segun Arinze, Eugene Obadan, Benjamin onowhakpor,
Annabel orumbie, and happiness Ajali produced By Eugene obadan,directed by Ezeroum ugwu, the movie is highly explosive, ranking as number one bestselling for 2017 online on irokotv follow the link
