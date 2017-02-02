LIS

LIS

Thursday, 2 February 2017

Watch the moment a teenager impaled herself on a metal pole while trying to perform a slut drop

Bonnie-Lee Brown from Sheffield, UK needed three stitches for a painful wound in her buttock and a tetanus shot to prevent infection after she stuck her butt into a metal pole.

She and her friends were preparing for a night out with music in the background when she decided to do a slut drop, unknown to her, a pointy metal shoe rack was behind her and it planted itself in her soft, fleshy behind.

She uploaded the painful footage to Twitter on Monday with the caption:
 'So I ended up with a pole up my bum on Saturday night and had to have three stitchon my a*** cheek and a tetanus jab, how was your weekend?'
More photos and the video below...






Posted by at 2/02/2017 05:32:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts