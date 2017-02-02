Watch the moment a teenager impaled herself on a metal pole while trying to perform a slut drop

She and her friends were preparing for a night out with music in the background when she decided to do a slut drop, unknown to her, a pointy metal shoe rack was behind her and it planted itself in her soft, fleshy behind.
She uploaded the painful footage to Twitter on Monday with the caption:
'So I ended up with a pole up my bum on Saturday night and had to have three stitchon my a*** cheek and a tetanus jab, how was your weekend?'More photos and the video below...
