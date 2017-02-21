 Watch: Kung fu master takes kicks, bricks and pole to his crotch in demonstration of his iron balls | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Watch: Kung fu master takes kicks, bricks and pole to his crotch in demonstration of his iron balls

Master Wei Yaobin is the man with iron balls. The kung fu master is filmed taking blows to his crotch without flinching or recoiling in agony like any normal man would. Don't try this at home, he has ten years of experience. He has now set up a studio in the Chinese city of Luoyang to teach willing students the art.

Iron Crotch Kung Fu as it is called is believed by some to aid male sexual health. Enthusiasts say the practice could cure erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation, although Master Wei says that it is an exclusive practice and that only family members could previously inherit it. He said:
“We want it to be more popular and accepted by public."
The sexual health benefits of the practice is not backed up by science but that hasn't stopped hundreds of would-be masters from signing up each year.
