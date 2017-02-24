Watch how this lady punched her man and his mistress after she caught them at a cafe

A shocking video which has gone viral on social media shows a woman punching her partner and his other lover after she caught them at a cafe in Brazil. It is not clear if the jealous woman is married to the man or he is just her boyfriend.
The video shows a brunette woman storm into a cafe and launch at man who is seen sitting and chatting with a blonde lady and another woman. She punched the man in the face and dragged the blonde lady by hair causing the woman and the man to fall down. Watch the video below..
