Watch Brooklyn Beckham break his collarbone in snowboarding incident
Brooklyn Beckham on Friday, February 17, 2017, took to his IG page to share video footage of the snowboarding tumble which left him with a broken collarbone. In the video, the 17-year-old appeared to have lost his balance towards the end of the clip and is seen rolling over in pain. Brooklyn, the son of football legend, David Beckham also posted an X-ray photo of the injury. Watch the video after the cut..
