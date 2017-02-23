Watch as this 'possessed' 13yr old girl thrashes around during exorcism in Nicaragua

A shocking video shared online shows a 13yr old girl in Nicaragua struggling to break free from the grip of family members as they hold her down while a witch doctor performed an 'exorcism' in an attempt to 'rid her of demons'.
The Nicaraguan girl's family called in the pastor after she said she had been disturbed by figures and strange voices, leading them to believe she had been possessed by demons. Relatives say the girl had been previously been taken to meet the pastor after she 'fell ill' and he gave her potions.
The church to which the pastor belongs has launched an investigation into the incident after the video came to light.
