Friday, 10 February 2017

Wait, is any whistle blower really taking a cut of Yakubu's $9.2m loot?

Doubt it..
Posted by at 2/10/2017 09:25:00 pm

9 comments:

Light Watch said...

10 February 2017 at 21:27
Eneanya emeka said...

Linda it is the whistle blowing act... imagine how rich the guy will be

10 February 2017 at 21:30
Amaechi Aniekwe said...

If there is no whistle blower , one will be manufactured. 5% is not a small money

10 February 2017 at 21:33
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Story!AND U BELIEVE THIS TRASH HUH? ANY ONE THAT BELIEVE THIS IS EITHER TOM AND JERRY CARTOON OR ZOMBIE SO HE/ SHE SHOULD BELIEVE THAT TERRORIST DEAD BUHARI IS HALE AND HEARTY WHEN HIS GONE. The whistleblower is scam apc cabals that keep witch hunting opposition in the name of fighting kwaraption.THE GUY IS GAZING INCASE NOT THAT THERE IS WHISTLE BLOWER.
freeborn hiss.
















#sad indeed

10 February 2017 at 21:41
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Dis picture tho


...merited happiness

10 February 2017 at 21:56
Anonymous said...

If this is true, please I know an ex-governor who buried 2 billion dollars in a bunker in Abuja. Please who do I report to?

10 February 2017 at 21:57
Anonymous said...

Abi ooo linda..... Let's see! Omo the person go be mmmmm

10 February 2017 at 22:01
Vivian Reginalds said...

hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

10 February 2017 at 22:06
Anonymous said...

Plz dont ignore my post.am dame serious,you might be changing a life here.Who can bless me with 50k he/she no longer uses or its free.am trying to be self made on my own.Linda you can as well be of help to me.God bless.pinkyatuks@yahoo.com the issue its am trying to start up something but I don't have a start up capital.

10 February 2017 at 22:11

