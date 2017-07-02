Wait for 2019 to conclude if we have done well or not- Rotimi Amaechi tells Nigerians

Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, has asked Nigerians to wait till 2019 before judging this administration. According to Amaechi, the Buhari-led administration did not promise to come in and fix all of Nigeria's problems within a year. He said this when he spoke at the Federal government North Central town hall meeting for the people of Kwara, Niger and Kogi states which held in Kwara state yesterday.
"We did not promise you that those challenges will be solved in one year or you would have given us a one-year mandate. But you gave us four years mandate. So wait till the end of four years before you can conclude that we have not done well” he said
16 comments:
Fuck you Amechi
Mtcheeewww
So make we die before then abi, abeg u no get talk. Make we start to deu see the signs now or never
Did u pipo wait for four years? What miracle do u want to perform between now and 2019?
Oga why did you embark on what you can't finish,we should wait till 2019 ebe hunger na eyi men egwu....yahoomen
Madness!This betrayal! This hypocrite!this hausa fulani dick sucker. SO NIGERIANS HAVE TO WAIT for 2019 to conclude HUH? WHEN U IDIOTS WILL BE CAMPAIGNING FOR ANOTHER FOR YEAR HUH? U dey mad.u are a disgrace to ur people and god mallam amech. So upon deny una promises huh? BETTER RESIGN OOO BEFORE THUNDER FIRE U BAGGERS.
Failures after 2019 they will still deny this.fools
#sad indeed
useless human being.may thunder fire u and ur family idiot
without any iota of doubt,Amaechi is mentally deranged!
SEE WHY THAT START OF YOURS IS INCONSEQUENTIAL(UNIMPORTANT)
Amechi d mad man,is now 2years not 1 year
We don't need to.. Cos by then we for don die...
By which time most of the population would have been dead of hunger and starvation, leaving you thieves and your families to hang onto to power.
Fool
Mr. Rotimi, how would you feel if Nigerians decided to pend your allowances till 2019? you are one among those that thought all is well with Nigerians, it might be well with you based on the fact that your family are being feed by Nigerians like we. Oga move ahead, I only regretted voting for APC.
He's stupid. We should all die of hunger because we want to arrive at a conclusion
Foooooooooooooooooooooolllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll You want people to die of Starvation, so that they don't see your level of disastrous failures in 2019. Then 1 US Dollar will exchanged for 1200 Naira
