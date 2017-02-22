 Wait, did y'all know that the lady with half a body who released her sex tape recently was born a man? | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 22 February 2017

Wait, did y'all know that the lady with half a body who released her sex tape recently was born a man?

Some days ago, I shared a video of popular Youtuber with no lower half, who released her sex tape on social media (read here). Turns out that the woman was actually born a man...so it means that sex tape you people (minus me..lol) watched, was between a man and a man? Oh dear.

The 26 year old from Sacramento, California, was born Pedro Martell, but announced to his parents at the age of 15 that hee wanted to start dressing as a girl. (he's pictured right with his mother Mary and brother Angelo aged 7. Piyah has a condition called Caudal Regression Syndrome)
Victor Kachi said...
22 February 2017 at 21:51

