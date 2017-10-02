“Every time you fight corruption the way we are trying to fight corruption, there is a major fight back, because corruption in this country is wealthy, powerful, influential and it is in every aspect of our lives. It is in practically all institutions including religious institutions. The social media campaign of bring back corruption is an orchestrated one. Nobody that is suffering can say bring back corruption. Attempts by those who are being tried for corruption to delay trials are also part of the orchestrated campaign. If we don’t speak up against corrupt officials, who make it look as if there is a witch-hunt, then we will not succeed in the fight. Government needs everybody to speak up. We have a serious battle in our hands and if we don’t win that battle, this country will never get to the path of sustainable development. The major problem that this country has suffered so far is the looting of its resources. We must fight corruption hard. It is a tough one, but we must fight it.”he said
Friday, 10 February 2017
VP Yemi Osinbajo condemns social media campaign to bring back corruption
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 2/10/2017
