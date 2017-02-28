 Viola Davis Breaks record, becomes first black woman to ever win an Oscar, an Emmy, a Tony, a Golden Globe, a SAG, and a BAFTA award | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 28 February 2017

Viola Davis Breaks record, becomes first black woman to ever win an Oscar, an Emmy, a Tony, a Golden Globe, a SAG, and a BAFTA award

At the last Oscar on Sunday, Actress Viola Davis won the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Fences thereby breaking multiple records.

First, she is the only black woman ever to win an Oscar, an Emmy, a Tony, a Golden Globe, a SAG, and a BAFTA award. She is also the most nominated black woman in history and the first black woman to pick up the "Triple Crown" of acting...Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy


Earlier this year, Viola won the Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actress, in 2015, she won an Emmy for her role in How To Get Away With Murder. She's also won two Tony awards, first in 2001 and again in 2010.

In an industry where a certain idea of beauty is promoted and expected to succeed, Viola has been able to rise above that stereotype to achieve what a lot of people can only dream of.
