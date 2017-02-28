Viola Davis Breaks record, becomes first black woman to ever win an Oscar, an Emmy, a Tony, a Golden Globe, a SAG, and a BAFTA award

First, she is the only black woman ever to win an Oscar, an Emmy, a Tony, a Golden Globe, a SAG, and a BAFTA award. She is also the most nominated black woman in history and the first black woman to pick up the "Triple Crown" of acting...Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy
Earlier this year, Viola won the Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actress, in 2015, she won an Emmy for her role in How To Get Away With Murder. She's also won two Tony awards, first in 2001 and again in 2010.
In an industry where a certain idea of beauty is promoted and expected to succeed, Viola has been able to rise above that stereotype to achieve what a lot of people can only dream of.
That's nice
But I don't do foreign films
Godtakeover
she worked so hard for it and deserves it, she is my STAR
Congrats to her
Congratulations Viola..well deserved
Go mama! Well done! Amazing actress!
Congrats! Black women are strong
Lib addict#just passing#
