Villagers mourn mother of two who was raped and killed in Kenya

A 33-year-old Kenyan woman on Monday morning was raped and killed at Karatina in Nyeri County. The naked body of the single mother of two identified as Catherine Wambui was found outside her parents home. She was said to have left home in the company of some friends to Karatina town on Sunday, February 12, 2017 and was later spotted at a joint with her boyfriend.
A Police report indicated that she was hit on the head with a rock which is believed to be what killed her. Her clothes were thrown ten meters from the body which led the detectives to believe she was raped before being killed.
In a statement released by the Mathira Divisional Police commander, Mathews Gwiyo , he said police are hunting for the arrest of the deceased boyfriend, who is at large.
'The suspicion is that this is a crime of passion but investigation are underway. The boyfriend's whereabouts are unknown at the moment but we are looking for him.' He said.
