Tuesday, 7 February 2017

Videos: These women claim they were offered N1k to come out to protest in support of Pres. Buhari

These women who were part of the #IstandwithBuhari protest in Abuja yesterday, claim they were offered N1000 for their participation. The women who carried placards in support of the government, complained of serious hardship and asked for a better standard of living. One of them who was interviewed in this video said they were offered N1000 and pure water. Watch the videos after the cut...



18 comments:

freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Yes is true! what a shame.SHAME TO THEIR DEAD TERRORIST BUHARI this shows that nigerians are tired of the idiot except the animals here.

PLEASE GUYS THIS IS REAL APC LIFESTYLES FOR UNA so open una blind eyes oo
Apc... Party's of liars.
Apc. Protection of fulani militia group.
Apc..haters of truth and critics but love praises.
Apc...party of dictatorship.
Apc...islamization agenda party.
Apc...wicked desperate men.
Apc. Looters and criminals with new name.
Apc....sponsors of evil,kidnappers,chibok girls and boko harams.
Apc.haters of papa trump.
Apc..haters of Niger deltans and ibos
apc. Party of clueless,incompetent and brain dead men
apc..ASSOCIATION OF PROTECTED CRIMINALS. Satanic party shame to that youth supporting them ur future is gone.RUN RUN RUN AWAY FROM APC OOOOOOOOOOO IF U WANT TO LIVE OOOO terrorist brain dead buhari ur time is up.
Don't put a CROWN ON A CLOWN
AND EXPECT A KING that's what terrorist buhari and apc are


















#sad indeed

7 February 2017 at 08:41
Anonymous said...

Of course. We knew they were "rent a crowd". Who would stand with Buhari under these circumstances apart from his family and his relatives he put in government to loot the treasury

7 February 2017 at 08:46
Sbtlord Lheeman said...

For protest to come upon

So, they are paying fees for fortunate Nigerians who comes accross them in the protest which goes along yesterday

9ja sha



7 February 2017 at 08:48
Daniel Oviaesu said...

APC always pay group to support Mal-lam BUHARI

AM not suprised

7 February 2017 at 08:49
bhaire said...

Kai lie mohamad and co nawa ooòo kworuption at its peak

7 February 2017 at 08:51
Anonymous said...

when I look at stand buhari protest yesterday, I laughed because I knew they were paid peanuts to support buhari, their looks alone shows they are hungry and suffering, how much will they paid them to jettison their futures, Nigeria sha

7 February 2017 at 08:58
Vivian Reginalds said...

Jus negodu
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

7 February 2017 at 08:59
Eazzy Pompey said...

Poverty is a disease obviously

7 February 2017 at 09:00
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

7 February 2017 at 09:00
dee boi said...

Dem no well and sick for brain... dee

7 February 2017 at 09:02
ORIGINAL KAYJAY said...

I just wish we can delete all this animals from this country,they should belong to Niger republic.

7 February 2017 at 09:02
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

Just imagine! I laugh in swahilli. Lol

7 February 2017 at 09:03
OSINANL said...

SHAME ON APC
SHAME ON BUHARI... HE IS DYING SOON ANYWAY

7 February 2017 at 09:05
Fashion Blogger said...

Ashiri titu 😂😂😂

7 February 2017 at 09:10
Anonymous said...

They need to be stoned

7 February 2017 at 09:15
Anonymous said...

Just like somebody paying you for your birth right.. what a shame...

7 February 2017 at 09:20
Abiola Awonusi said...

I don't like the way this story has been captioned. Are u suggesting they were bribed or given N1000 during the protest. It's rather unfair that you'd stand against a group trying to effect 'change' in our dying country with a post that I'm finding hard not to believe was paid for by a political party obviously in opposition of the waka

7 February 2017 at 09:27

Post a Comment

