Saturday, 4 February 2017

Video:2Face cancels planned peaceful march due to security concerns

Legendary singer, 2Face who had planned a peaceful protest/march scheduled for Monday Feb 6th, has canceled the protest due to security concerns and public safety. He shared the video above and wrote: "Dear Nigerians!!! Due to security concerns and public safety consideration. I hereby announce the cancellation of the planned March".
Davido's driver said...

Tu baba does not want to end up like Nnmdi Kanu

4 February 2017 at 23:51
Tc Dyke said...

Video made under durex........

4 February 2017 at 23:52
Anna CK said...

Now I believed blackface all na wash

4 February 2017 at 23:53
Ik1881 Ik kayode pascal said...

i trust IBORI

4 February 2017 at 23:53
Anonymous said...

Naija can never be good again.can they just close the country or sell it to lebanesse people??

4 February 2017 at 23:53
Firstlady said...

I said it. It's not advisable security wise. Nice one Tuface

4 February 2017 at 23:55
Firstlady said...

BONARIO NNAGS said...

God bless you Tubaba for taking the initial step, for leaving your comfort to champion the cause of the ordinary Nigerian, thank you for listening to the voice of wisdom.
You can engage the government on all the things you want them to do, protest is not the only way to get what we need, there is so much bitterness and disagreement in our country, we need sincere reconciliation and unity.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

4 February 2017 at 23:57
RareSpecie Z said...

Cry 4 my beloved Country.

4 February 2017 at 23:59
FredLaw said...

Dafuq??? Given up on dis country walahi.

5 February 2017 at 00:01
Dotun.. said...

Chai! We are under a military regime whalaii

5 February 2017 at 00:03
Anonymous said...

Chineke...see them Oooo

5 February 2017 at 00:03

