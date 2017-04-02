Video:2Face cancels planned peaceful march due to security concerns

Legendary singer, 2Face who had planned a peaceful protest/march scheduled for Monday Feb 6th, has canceled the protest due to security concerns and public safety. He shared the video above and wrote: "Dear Nigerians!!! Due to security concerns and public safety consideration. I hereby announce the cancellation of the planned March".
12 comments:
Tu baba does not want to end up like Nnmdi Kanu
Video made under durex........
Now I believed blackface all na wash
i trust IBORI
Naija can never be good again.can they just close the country or sell it to lebanesse people??
I said it. It's not advisable security wise. Nice one Tuface
I said it. It is not advisable security wise. Nice one Tuface, nice one.
God bless you Tubaba for taking the initial step, for leaving your comfort to champion the cause of the ordinary Nigerian, thank you for listening to the voice of wisdom.
You can engage the government on all the things you want them to do, protest is not the only way to get what we need, there is so much bitterness and disagreement in our country, we need sincere reconciliation and unity.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Cry 4 my beloved Country.
Dafuq??? Given up on dis country walahi.
Chai! We are under a military regime whalaii
Chineke...see them Oooo
Post a Comment