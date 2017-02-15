 Video: White House confirms President Trump spoke with President Buhari on the phone | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 15 February 2017

Video: White House confirms President Trump spoke with President Buhari on the phone

The White House has confirmed that President Trump had a phone conversation with Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari. During the White House Press Briefing on Tuesday, 14 February, 2107, the director, White House Press Secretary and Communication, Sean Micheal Spicer revealed that President Donald Trump spoke with the Presidents of Tunisia, Peru, Nigeria, Colombia and South Africa.


"The President was pleased to launch the Canada-United States Council for the Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders by holding a roundtable discussion here at the White House.  Together with Prime Minister Trudeau, his daughter Ivanka, the President discussed the unique challenges that women face in the workplace with an incredible group of successful and respected female business executives from both countries.  A full list of the participants is available through the pool.
In addition to his in-person meetings with the prime ministers of Japan and Canada, the President also recently had phone calls with the presidents of Tunisia, Peru, Nigeria, Colombia and South Africa.  Readouts are available on all of those calls" He said
See the video below...


7 comments:

OSINANL said...

AND SO WHAT?

15 February 2017 at 14:39
Hrm Paul said...

So how does it Affect us dollar is 505 a naira wtf

15 February 2017 at 14:49
Anonymous said...

What's stopping him from coming home then? He is now ruling Nigeria from outside.
There's nothing we've not seen.

15 February 2017 at 14:50
HowWriter Blog said...

Now its another story. Who knows what the next one will be. Naija eh, which way?

Now its another story. Who knows what the next one will be. Naija eh, which way?

15 February 2017 at 14:58
Nnenne George said...

He can talk to Trump but he can't talk to his own people.. stupid old man!

15 February 2017 at 15:04
daniel ubong said...

Another stupid talk,so how about that!has spoken to Nigerian or even his Aides men huh,pls not interested.

15 February 2017 at 15:08

