Saturday, 25 February 2017

Video. Wedding guest in lucky escape after celebratory gunfire misses his head by inches and blows his scarf off

A wedding in Saudi Arabia almost descended into tragedy when a guest came close to losing his head in the boisterous festivities. Footage shows a group of men performing a traditional dance as they take turns in firing guns skywards. One shooter's wayward aim blows the scarf clean off a stunned guest, a few more inches and the wedding would have been a funeral.
Luckily, the weapons used in wedding celebrations are normally only loaded with gunpowder, rather than bullets, so he was able to escape serious harm.
In the past, Saudis fired live ammunition at weddings, but the practice was banned in 2012 after people were killed by stray bullets. That year, 23 people were electrocuted after an electric cable was shot down by celebratory gunfire at a wedding in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province. Watch the video below:

