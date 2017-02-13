Video: Watch Beyonce's full performance at the Grammys
A pregnant Beyonce stunned the whole world with her performance at the Grammy awards which held last night at the Staples centre in Los Angeles, California. See the full video of her performance after the cut..
10 comments:
NICE ONE!
And do what with it? Not a fan biko
Long live LIB
Nice buh can't waste my data Period
It seem demonic to me though!!! God help and save us all
Strong woman... dee
mtchew
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Queen bey
The Goddess Osun is not demonic! She is magnificent, beautiful and powerful. She runs the world, and deserves all the love and adoration she gets from her millions of followers.
touching
Beyonce channeled Oshun like a boss! Just beautiful.
