Video: Watch BB Nigeria contestants, T-Boss and Ese quarell in the house

The two female housemates engaged in a heated argument after T-Boss refused to take alcohol during a game they were playing yesterday. Apparently they had all agreed to take alcohol while they played a game but T-Boss lter refused. Ese was irritated by this and gave her a piece of her mindand T-Boss replied. Watch the video after the cut...
#BBNAIJA— Live#BBnaija updates (@BbnaijaUpdate) February 24, 2017
Tboss: you are a very silly CHILD😐😤
Ese: You are a very SILLY adult😆😂😄😅
Dem sabi
