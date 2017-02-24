 Video: Watch BB Nigeria contestants, T-Boss and Ese quarell in the house | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 24 February 2017

Video: Watch BB Nigeria contestants, T-Boss and Ese quarell in the house

The two female housemates engaged in a heated argument after T-Boss refused to take alcohol during a game they were playing yesterday. Apparently they had all agreed to take alcohol while they played a game but T-Boss lter refused. Ese was irritated by this and gave her a piece of her mindand T-Boss replied. Watch the video after the cut...

