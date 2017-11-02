 Video: Tyrese begs winners of Super Bowl to boycott visit to Donald Trump at the White House | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Saturday, 11 February 2017

Video: Tyrese begs winners of Super Bowl to boycott visit to Donald Trump at the White House

Last Sunday, New England Patriots won the 51st Super Bowl in America. Since the team won the historic fifth Super Bowl with a stunning come back victory over the Atlanta Falcons there's been news that President Donald Trump will invite them to the White House to honour them. However, Six New England Patriots players have announced their intention to boycott the visit and a growing number of players on the team have told the press that they would turn down an invite to commemorate their victory at the White House.
Now American superstar, Tyrese has shared a video begging the entire team to boycott the visit to the White House saying it'll be like letting Adolph Hitler ho our them for winning the super bowl. In his words, 'please make a statement and NOT go to the White House all of us are asking you to stand with us as Americans and NOT go you will be sending the WRONG MESSAGE'. Watch the video below...
Posted by at 2/11/2017 06:10:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts