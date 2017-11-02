Video: Tyrese begs winners of Super Bowl to boycott visit to Donald Trump at the White House

Now American superstar, Tyrese has shared a video begging the entire team to boycott the visit to the White House saying it'll be like letting Adolph Hitler ho our them for winning the super bowl. In his words, 'please make a statement and NOT go to the White House all of us are asking you to stand with us as Americans and NOT go you will be sending the WRONG MESSAGE'. Watch the video below...
Here's my public plea to ALL of the teammates of the #NewEnglandPatriots please make a statement and NOT go to the White House all of us are asking you to stand with us as Americans and NOT go you will be sending the WRONG MESSAGE!!!!!! Please #TAG the #patriots team and wives here on this post!!!! ⤵️
No comments:
Post a Comment