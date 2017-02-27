Video: Tuube – Naxxo [Dir. Jude Fab-Obi Filmz]

Olatunji Oluwatobiloba who hails from Oyo-State popularly known as Tuube officially released the visuals to the most anticipated song titled ‘Naxxo’ under Masterpay Music Management with Cameo appearances from the trending Segun Wire (that little hilarious & comic yahoo boy who desires to be a Yahoo Boy), Sanyeri (The popular hilarious Nollywood Actor) & fabulous Joe El of Kennis Music.
The song is produced by Young John (The Wicked Producer), Mixed & Mastered by Indomix and the Video was shot and directed by Jude Fab-Obi Filmz on a location in Lagos.
