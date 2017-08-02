Video: Soldiers assault crippled man for wearing camouflage in Anambra
According to Facebook user, Ifeanyichukwu Emmanuel who shared the video, the soldiers flogged and brutalized the crippled man for wearing a camouflage. The incident occurred yesterday at New market road, Onitsha. Watch the video after the cut.
19 comments:
The same Soldier that can't defend Nigerian from Boko Haram. Beating people for the Uniform they can't defend. We are yet to fight for Independent in Nigeria.
Smh. I dnt understand Nigeria again o. Other countries ppl wear camou.. in Turkey ppls wear it alot. Even in other countries. What is wrong with our soldiers
This is rubbish, they are only good at this!
U can't see this rubbish in America.
SMH...
THIS IS REALLY BAD
Imagine oo.and boko haram and fulanis are walking freely oo.BECAUSE HIS AN IBO PERSON HUH? But hausas go wear am an noting will happen. SEE HOW THEY ARE BEATING THE GUY LIKE FOW OOO EWWWW GOSH. Since i came to US i have being wearing their army uniform an noting why will Nigeria own be different huh?EVEN IF IS AGAINST THE LAW THEY FOR HAVE MERCY ON HIM AS A CRIPPLE MAN. if his hausa will they beat him like this huh? MAY THE CRY OF THIS GUY BE A DEATH TO U ALL AND UNA FAMILIES. may u all die in the hands of boko harams freeborn prayed.
#sad indeed
Come on man, you guys should take it out on boko haram instead. And to think that this is a disabled and a vulnerable man that poses no threat.
You people are animals, how can you treat him like that. This is so sad.
Lawless nation. When in UK, usa and others people wear camouflage like nothing on the street... quite sad really!
This is injustice and the video should be investigated lets share till it gets to the appropriate authority. I'm sure they will cook up a story to deny it. SMH
This is madness at highest order..the soldiers should be dealt with..this is not done....
This is really painful to watch; at least they should consider that the person is disabled. Why not talk to him to get-off the camouflage instead of this inhuman behaviour of beating a cripple? It might just be the only cloth he has to put on! Why beat him? Why!!!!! Yes, it is wrong for people to wear camouflage in Nigeria but this is not the best way to correct him.
This is sad! Really SAD!!!! I hope the military will look into this and correct the wrong.
In tears. This is touching, a man with disability? What is this country turning into. Such an harmless man. God will reward them 4 this act.
No civil right in Nigeria.
Really sad!
Imagine the heartless soldiers beating a disabled man. When civilians say army men are animals, are they wrong? This are Nigerians you ought to protect, but rather you subject us to inhumane and degrading treatment.
Meanwhile Fayose wears this same camouflage on the streets and everywhere and nothing is being done. Na Wa o.
Smh
Weak men beating up someone who can't fight back
