Video: Roma by Owillz Ft. Wizboy

Owillz is a musician, singer, songwriter, and actor. nOwillz’s passion for his music brought him to America in 2010.
We are proud to announce his 2017 album, featuring the definitive versions of his tracks “Roma ft. Wizboyy”
“Celebrate,” “One Lover,” “Love Me,” “I Watched You,” and a remix of the EP that got it all started upon Owillz’ arrival in America, “Tingolo,” now featuring Jahbwai of Jahbeatz Studios.
On Owillz platforms, you can browse his library of songs, from slow and romantic African beats and ballads to techno-fueled high energy, bridging the cultures of two continents through the medium of sound for an evolving new pop synthesis. All of this music is written by Owillz himself. Whether singing alone or in tracks featuring the likes of Wizboyy, Dammy Krane, Jahbwai, 2C, among other special guest artists, his tunes will move you and your significant others.
You can’t fully understand the pop sound of Owillz Music until you see it in motion: the movement it inspires. From slow to fast, it throbs with passion yet with manly mastery.
A sound that both reaches heaven and the primal depths of human emotion. From his first official version of “One Lover,” here comes a new mind blown video for Roma, featuring the One + One crooner; Wizboyy. See for yourself what this mind-blowing artist spanning two cultures can do!
Owillz is based in the Atlanta area :
Owillz was born Godswill Ugbedah in the African nation of Nigeria in 1986.
He has been drawn to music from a very young age, and honed his stage persona starting with drama at the tender age of 10. He branched out into playing several musical instruments when he was in high school. Between 2000 and 2006 Owillz shifted his focus back to his first love, drama, appearing in several plays in his native land and garnering the notice of the Nigerian Film Institute.
He is an alumnus of the Federal Government College in Jos and of the University of Abuja.
In 2006 the music world would never be the same as 20-year-old Owillz recorded his first single, “I Do.” After moving to the United States in 2010, “I Do” and “African Baby,” another of his creations, became part of his EP “Tingolo.” That year Owillz got together with Giwa Media, a fruitful ongoing collaboration which has produced his official “I Do” and “One Lover” videos.
Owillz plans to release his first full-length album in 2017, featuring remixes of past successes and of course some new sounds.
