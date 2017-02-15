 Video Premiere: Michael O- My Wifey | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 15 February 2017

Video Premiere: Michael O- My Wifey

The highly anticipated international release video for Michael O.'s romantic tune 'My Wifey' hits the screens today St Valentine's day--a day specially celebrated by lovers all over the world. The gifted singer Michael O. with his golden voice serenades on this potentially timeless wedding tune.

Michael Odokara-Okigbo affectionately and professional known as MICHAEL O. is one of the artists set to break new grounds with his unique talent, sounds and delivery . 'My Wifey' is now available on ITunes ( My Wifey - Single by Michael O on Apple Music ), Pandora, Deezer, Spotify,Tidal  and more. Watch and enjoy this beautiful love video and you are bound to fall in love all over again.

Michael O. - My Wifey (Official Music Video) ;
Check him out via
http://www.Facebook.com/michaelomusic/
Http://www.intsagram.com/michaelomusic/
Http://www.Snapchat.com/michaelomusic/ Michael O.

Youtube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/MichaelO

