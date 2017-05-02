LIS

Sunday, 5 February 2017

Video: Police van drives past a hit and run accident victim in Lagos

This is a sad video to watch. A man was a victim of a hit and run accident somewhere in Lagos yesterday. Usually Nigerians are scared of helping in such incidents because they fear the case might be turned against them afterwards. But for a police van to drive past such a man who desperately needs help is quite sad. Watch the video which was shared by OAP Do2dtun after the cut...


1 comment:

FredLaw said...

Peep d fidelity bank logo on d police van

5 February 2017 at 09:41

