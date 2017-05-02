Video: ‘Of course I want to punch him in the face’ - Robert De Niro says of President Trump
Hollywood veteran, Robert De Niro is not a fan of President Donald Trump. During an appearance on “The View” to promote his new film “The Comedian,” De Niro was asked about his earlier threat of violence against Trump, “I said that because he said that about somebody, that he would like to punch them in the face. How dare he say that to the crowd?” De Niro said. He continued to say, “How dare he say the things he does? Of course I want to punch him in the face.”
Watch the video after the cut...
No comments:
Post a Comment