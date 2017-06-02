 Video: #Istandwithnigeria protesters led by daughter of Pres Buhari's aide, Moremi Ojudu, storm Bola Tinubu's home in Lagos | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 6 February 2017

Video: #Istandwithnigeria protesters led by daughter of Pres Buhari's aide, Moremi Ojudu, storm Bola Tinubu's home in Lagos

Some #IstandwithNigeria protesters led by daughter of special adviser to Pres. Buhari on political matters, Babafemi Ogudu, Moremi, stormed the home of APC National leader, Bola Tinubu, earlier today to register their frustration about the current economic state of the country.

Addressing the protesters, the APC National leader advised them to be patient as it will take time to correct the damage that has been done by the 16 years of PDP government. Watch the video after the cut.



