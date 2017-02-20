 Video: If you love Olamide, Reminisce & CDQ you need to listen to Igboro by K.west - IGboro Prod Masterkraft | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 20 February 2017

Video: If you love Olamide, Reminisce & CDQ you need to listen to Igboro by K.west - IGboro Prod Masterkraft

New young hot rapper alert, This rap warlock is about to take over. Fast Rising, Talented Indigenous Rapper Kwest whose real names are Oyewale Wasiu Adekunle, finally release the much anticipated, talked about mind blowing single title "Igboro"
which is produce by award winning producer "Mastercraft"  with an exceptional must watch video that is directed and shoot by Frizzle And Brizzle

AJB MUSIC GROUP proudly present this "IGBORO" single with the video by KWEST after his previous release "PEKE"  which was produced by "FLIPTYCE"  and successfully released on all major music blogs and radio stations towards ending of last year, December first to be precised,

 The rap champ, Self Acclaim "RAP WARLOCK" and "FATTEST YORUBA RAPPER"  amazingly raps with much versatility in Yoruba on this song , Which gives him the chance to fit in as the next "Rookie Of The Year" to watch out for,  KWEST self decree as Naija's most fast rising rapper and is destined to shake the Nigerian music scene

IGBORO reaffirming the fact that KWEST is indeed the ‘hottest’ on the street right now.

Follow Him On Twitter/Instagram: @kwestbalogun

Listen, download, share and enjoy!


DOWNLOADING LINK

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/183143/by/kCNdhDobi1

LISTEN TO SONG
https://my.notjustok.com/track/183143/kwest-igboro-prod-by-masterkraft

VIDEO ON YOUTUBE
https://youtu.be/iY9I2mfOFzI


DOWNLOAD VIDEO LINK

http://tinyurl.com/znodj6g

Posted by at 2/20/2017 09:12:00 am
