Video: If you love Olamide, Reminisce & CDQ you need to listen to Igboro by K.west - IGboro Prod Masterkraft

which is produce by award winning producer "Mastercraft" with an exceptional must watch video that is directed and shoot by Frizzle And Brizzle
AJB MUSIC GROUP proudly present this "IGBORO" single with the video by KWEST after his previous release "PEKE" which was produced by "FLIPTYCE" and successfully released on all major music blogs and radio stations towards ending of last year, December first to be precised,
The rap champ, Self Acclaim "RAP WARLOCK" and "FATTEST YORUBA RAPPER" amazingly raps with much versatility in Yoruba on this song , Which gives him the chance to fit in as the next "Rookie Of The Year" to watch out for, KWEST self decree as Naija's most fast rising rapper and is destined to shake the Nigerian music scene
IGBORO reaffirming the fact that KWEST is indeed the ‘hottest’ on the street right now.
Follow Him On Twitter/Instagram: @kwestbalogun
Listen, download, share and enjoy!
DOWNLOADING LINK
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/183143/by/kCNdhDobi1
LISTEN TO SONG
https://my.notjustok.com/track/183143/kwest-igboro-prod-by-masterkraft
VIDEO ON YOUTUBE
https://youtu.be/iY9I2mfOFzI
DOWNLOAD VIDEO LINK
http://tinyurl.com/znodj6g
1 comment:
noted
Post a Comment