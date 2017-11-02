Video: Girlfriend tries to prank her boyfriend with fake blood but backfires
Rebekah Eldridge from the UK cooked up the ultimate horror prank when she covered her hands in fake blood and pretended to have cut herself. She was trying to catch out her boyfriend, Reuben Fiander but she didn't foresee his unexpected reaction.
He went sick at the sight of so much blood and dropped to the ground in horror. Luckily, the cheeky girlfriend was able to revive him. Rebekah wrote on the original post:
"So I thought I would prank Reub by pretending I had cut my hand open, not thinking it would back fire quite the way it did!
She added: "The worse part of this prank was trying to convince the postie that the red on my hands was from painting, and that I hadn't just butchered someone and was in the process of burying the body."
Watch the video and tell us if you think the prank is a bit too much.
