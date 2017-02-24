Video: Female Protester interrupts French presidential candidate, Marine Le Pen's speech
A female protester burst into a hall where French far-right leader, Marine Le Pen had just begun delivering a foreign policy speech Thursday, shouting "Marine, Pretend Feminist". The topless Femen protester succeeded in interrupting a speech before being thrown out by three security guards who carried the woman from the Femen group, who had the same slogan daubed on her chest and back, out of the Paris venue.
Le Pen, the only woman standing in France's presidential election, has styled herself as a feminist. Femen said on Facebook that "nothing in Marine Le Pen's programme promotes the emancipation of women.
No proposal is made to further the equality of the sexes." Femen activists also disrupted a speech by Le Pen in May 2015. Watch the video below:
