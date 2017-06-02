LIS

Monday, 6 February 2017

Video: Democracy in Nigeria is Government for the rich, by the rich to make laws for the poor to suffer- Protester says

A #IstandwithNigeria protester in Lagos gave this very unique definition of Democracy in Nigeria. Watch the video after the cut.


Abosede Ojuade said...

Seen.

6 February 2017 at 13:00
osondu arinze said...

That is the simple truth

6 February 2017 at 13:03
Nnenne George said...

All those who are still sending Buhari get well soon card n messages will die by fire and brimstone. God is not mocked. He has heard d cry of d masses and has decided to take dat clueless president quietly out of this world. Rip PMB..

6 February 2017 at 13:10
Nnenne George said...

Anonymous said...

God will bless you sir @ there should be no difference between the the government and it's people simple. Some people cannot be eating belle full while others starve to death at the expense of who ?

6 February 2017 at 13:14
Ayo Tosin said...

God bless Nigeria!
6 February 2017 at 13:18

