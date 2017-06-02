Video: Democracy in Nigeria is Government for the rich, by the rich to make laws for the poor to suffer- Protester says

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
This man dey spit fire... #IStandWithNigeria pic.twitter.com/y3VGsZoMnR"
— Oyebisi (@Hoyebeecee) February 6, 2017
Seen.
That is the simple truth
All those who are still sending Buhari get well soon card n messages will die by fire and brimstone. God is not mocked. He has heard d cry of d masses and has decided to take dat clueless president quietly out of this world. Rip PMB..
God will bless you sir @ there should be no difference between the the government and it's people simple. Some people cannot be eating belle full while others starve to death at the expense of who ?
