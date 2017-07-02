Video + Audio: Demmie Vee- “Love me tender”

In this light, the former hustler turned hit maker has also released "Love me tender" just in time for Valentine’s day later this month.
The mid tempo love song, is a fusion of Dance hall, Afro pop, Fuji and pays homage to the 90’s music scene in Lagos. Demmi Vee expresses his infatuation about a natural beauty he would love to make his wife; asking if she would love him tender. “Love me tender” is sung almost completely in Yoruba and is released under HND Records. Song was produced by DJ Coublon and directed by Mazi CI. Jizzle
WATCH/STREAM "LOVE ME TENDER" VIDEO
https://youtu.be/AbHlfNjcdII
LISTEN/STREAM/DOWNLOAD "LOVE ME TENDER" AUDIO
https://soundcloud.com/user-841302126-446003266/demmie-vee-love-me-tender-prod-dj-coublon/s-nbzN0
No comments:
Post a Comment