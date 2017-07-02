 Video + Audio: Demmie Vee- “Love me tender” | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 February 2017

Video + Audio: Demmie Vee- “Love me tender”

HND's foremost artiste - Demmie Vee AKA “The Kalakuta Pikin” who has long admired and strongly supported 2baba, was inspired by the supposed campaign protest against the ongoing recession by writing, recording and releasing "Sorry Sorry"; a track expressing the average Nigerian’s pain brought about by the struggle and hardship he faces daily.

In this light, the former hustler turned hit maker has also released "Love me tender" just in time for Valentine’s day later this month.

The mid tempo love song, is a fusion of Dance hall, Afro pop, Fuji and pays homage to the 90’s music scene in Lagos. Demmi Vee expresses his infatuation about a natural beauty he would love to make his wife; asking if she would love him tender. “Love me tender” is sung almost completely in Yoruba and is released under HND Records. Song was produced by DJ Coublon and directed by Mazi CI. Jizzle

WATCH/STREAM "LOVE ME TENDER" VIDEO

https://youtu.be/AbHlfNjcdII

LISTEN/STREAM/DOWNLOAD "LOVE ME TENDER" AUDIO

https://soundcloud.com/user-841302126-446003266/demmie-vee-love-me-tender-prod-dj-coublon/s-nbzN0


