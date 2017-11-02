Video: Aftermath of parting ways, Quincy says Emmanuel Emenike's record label‎ threatened him

Now he's taken to Instagram to share a video saying his older brother who doubles as his manager has been receiving threatening phone calls about the interview he granted saying:
'WE PARTED WAYS LEGALLY, wonder what the fuss is about, we did the promo for the songs ourselves,y'all never helped, now you are threatening me?Watch the video below...
Wonder why y'all are threatening me??? The contract was terminated late last year and i had to grant Linda Ikeji's blog an interview based on that,when i was signed it was on the blogs,same blogs saw nothing was happening and asked questions and i told them whats up...its not a big deal,i am grateful working with you guys,but y'all should try as much as possible to stop threatening people! WE PARTED WAYS LEGALLY,wonder what the fuss z about,we did the promo for the songs ourselves,y'all never helped,now u r threatening me??? LOL! I place y'all in GOD'S HANDS!! GOD BLESS!!!! #REDCARD #ElPablito #MDM #LilPablo
Dunno him.. mbok!
