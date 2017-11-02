 Video: Aftermath of parting ways, Quincy says Emmanuel Emenike's record label‎ threatened him | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 11 February 2017

Video: Aftermath of parting ways, Quincy says Emmanuel Emenike's record label‎ threatened him

Yesterday, LIB exclusively reported that the rising pop act, Quincy and Emmanuel Emenike's record label‎ terminated their contract after just six months. (Read HERE). Quincy in his exclusive chat with LIB said, 'before signing the deal, they were very corny and they were deceitful. They said they were going to give me a house in an estate. They talked about a car, an official car. I didn’t receive any car, no house and not even a dime'.
Now he's taken to Instagram to share a video saying his older brother who doubles as his manager has been receiving threatening phone calls about the interview he granted saying:

'WE PARTED WAYS LEGALLY, wonder what the fuss is about, we did the promo for the songs ourselves,y'all never helped, now you are threatening me?
Watch the video below...
2/11/2017 07:30:00 am

