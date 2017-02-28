 Video: 3 Nigerians reportedly faint after the airconditioner in an airborne Turkish aircraft stopped working | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 28 February 2017

Video: 3 Nigerians reportedly faint after the airconditioner in an airborne Turkish aircraft stopped working

According to Instagram user @vanityaffaironline, three Nigerians fainted after the Air conditioner in a Turkish airline plane stopped working on transit last night. Watch the video after the cut...

tsalz said...

Wahala...

28 February 2017 at 08:38
Nnenne George said...

Nawao... wishing dem speedy recovery

28 February 2017 at 08:40
BONARIO NNAGS said...

What a wawuu!
Such level of carelessness from the Airline.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

28 February 2017 at 08:50
OSINANL said...

HMMMMMMMMMM

28 February 2017 at 09:10
Iphie Abraham said...

Na wa o










Lib addict#just passing#

28 February 2017 at 10:01

