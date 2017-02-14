 Valentine's Day Special at Slay Karaoke House | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 14 February 2017

Valentine's Day Special at Slay Karaoke House

Stand a chance to win One Night Free with Bae/Lover at Slay Luxury Suite. Slay Karaoke House is putting together a special Valentine event on the "14th of February" tagged " Valentine's Day Special".....in this event, there will be a raffle draw where winners will spend a Night at our Luxury Suite. 
There will  also be a jazz performance by Ed Izycs and lots of surprise packages to spice up the night. Be a part of this wonderful experience. Door opens at 7:00pm. VENUE: SLAY KARAOKE HOUSE, # 26 Admiralty Way, LUSH MALL Rooftop, Opp. Domino's Pizza, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

 INSTAGRAM: @slaykaraokehouse
 TWITTER: @slaykaraoke
4 comments:

Anonymous said...

14 February 2017 at 08:24
Anonymous said...

Anything Slay is a hit!!!!.......Their Grand opening was explosive. Will be there.

14 February 2017 at 08:28
Anonymous said...

Finally I have a place to chill with boo

14 February 2017 at 08:29
Anonymous said...

Nice......

14 February 2017 at 08:29

