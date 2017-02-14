Valentine's Day: Chris Attoh celebrates wife, Damilola Adegbite, on their 2nd wedding anniversary today

On Valentine’s Day - February 14 2015, former Tinsel co-stars, Damilola Adegbite and Chris Attoh got married in Accra, Ghana. They are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today and Chris shared an open letter of love to his wife and mother of their son.
Dearest Dami, Our anniversary is a celebration of the mistakes we made in the past, memories we are making today and all the happiness that is in store for us in the future. I don’t know where I would be, if you hadn’t supported me this far. if it weren’t for you, Our house would never have become a home, Our child would never have understood the meaning of family without you. I continue to experience true love because of you. Today, as we celebrate our anniversary, I just want to say thanks for everything baby. These past years, I pray I have been the kind of guy that an amazing woman like you truly deserves.
Today is the perfect moment to say Thank You for all the sacrifices you’ve made to keep the boat of our lives afloat. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to discover that a beautiful wife with a beautiful heart equals a beautiful life.
Happy anniversary sweetheart, and a happy Valentines Day. Nii.
Lovely!! HWA to them...
lol..social media love..tomorow now we go begin hear anoder storry say dem no dey marry again..
HWA TO THEM...
