Valentine, February 14: Ditch the conventional gifts, order cakes and gifts online www.cakefication.com

Our online store has made romantic shopping hassle-free and extremely convenient from whatever zone you are in.
We have gifts ranging from cakes, wristwatches, chocolates, belts, men’s slippers, shoes, personalized necklaces, personalized bath towels, perfumes, body fragrances etc. So we’ve got you covered by miles.
You are guaranteed of zero-staleness as all our cakes are made fresh. The freshness, fluffiness and moistness of our cakes are as important to us as they are to our clients. With our array of exquisite gift items, our clients are at liberty to order gifts which we package nicely and deftly for delivery alongside cake orders.
Did we also mention that we do surprises perfectly? Oh yes we do! If you are too busy to handle it yourself, allow us step in to sweep your loved ones off their feet with our pleasant surprise techniques. All you need do is tell us how you want it and we will exceed your expectations with our beautifully packed gifts. If you do not find your choice gift on our website, we are also perfect for sourcing for your gift choice, anywhere and right on time too. If you have troubles deciding the right gift for your loved ones, we are always poised to recommend exclusive and budget-friendly gifts for you. We do get fully booked around valentine and advise that you clinch a spot with us by placing your orders before February 12.
In line with our gifting culture, you might just be the lucky winner of our free give away this month of valentine. Just leave your date of birth (Date and Month only) on our website to enjoy our monthly free give away. Follow us on Instagram to get updates on our free give away.
What are you waiting for, start ordering now and let’s help bring smiles and laughter to the faces of your loved ones this valentine.
For more enquires;
Call/whatsapp: 08077650402
BB pin: 58CEC765
Email: info@cakefication.com
Discover us on;
Instagram: @cakefication
Twitter: @cakefication
Facebook: www.facebook.com/cakefication
No comments:
Post a Comment