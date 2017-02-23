 Uti Nwachukwu reveals that he has found someone madly in love with him | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 23 February 2017

Uti Nwachukwu reveals that he has found someone madly in love with him

The Media personality appears to have found someone who is 'head over heels, irritatingly crazy' about him.. He revealed this in a series of posts shared via snapchat. See more screenshots after the cut...
 
7 comments:

Obinna Oriuwa said...

Eim eye go clear after marriage. Then he will know naija babes are first class nollywood actresses......

23 February 2017 at 11:06
Anonymous said...

THIS GUY IS GAY OBVIOUSLY

23 February 2017 at 11:07
glowy shoe said...

I wish him the best.. And i hope he dates her and treat her well,.

Glowyshoes's blog

23 February 2017 at 11:07
Anonymous said...

THIS GUY IS GAY OBVIOUSLY

23 February 2017 at 11:08
Anonymous said...

this guy is guy ..obviously

23 February 2017 at 11:10
Bree said...

Meaning what???? ....gay or what???

23 February 2017 at 11:21
Ore of the republic said...

Lol. Wehdone sah! Carry on o untill she pricks your entire CD stash and pulls an 'Uju Burna' on you.

23 February 2017 at 11:26

Post a Comment

