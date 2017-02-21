Use smaller gods to swear-in African leaders - Pete Edochie to former Ghanaian president, John Rawlings

The actor who paid a courtesy visit to the former president of Ghana, H.E Jerry John Rawlings on Friday, February 17, 2017, with casts of the new movie, said state officials who swear with the Bible become more corrupt when they are in office.
According to him, God forgives easily, so these officials do not take the oath serious whenever they hold the Bible to swear.
He further said that the smaller gods are not merciful like the Almighty God who created heaven and earth. He said they swear with gods so that it will put fear in these corrupt leaders to distance themselves from corruption.
Source: Gh Base
