Monday, 13 February 2017

US President, Donald Trump, to speak with President Buhari today

Africa correspondent for The Globe and Mail, Geoffrey York, claims US President Donald Trump, would be speaking with President Buhari this afternoon by 3.45pm today.


Posted by at 2/13/2017 02:49:00 pm

Anonymous said...

Nigeria is now a butt of joke to the world.. isoright

13 February 2017 at 14:58
Anonymous said...

hahahahahahahahahahhahahahahhaahhahahahahahahahahahahahha, am also waiting for the call

13 February 2017 at 15:03

